Boscobel native and Marine to receive highest non-combat medal for rescuing child from burning car

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- A Boscobel native and Marine is receiving the highest non-combat decoration, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, this Thursday for bravely saving an 18-month old from a burning car last December.
Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Wetter saved an 18-month-old from a burning car on his way home from training in Camp Pendleton, California.
"Your heroic actions saved a life and demonstrated your devotion to caring for others even at great risk to your own safety," Christopher C. Miller, Acting Secretary of Defense said to Wetter in a letter.
Miller's praise echoes what Wetter said when he helped last year.
"It's kinda just my Wisconsin upbringing, just wanting to help your neighbor, help people out," Wetter said.
The most notable recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Medal was President John Fitzgerald Kennedy for his service as Commanding Officer of a Motor Torpedo Boat during World War II. The medal was first given out in WWII, but the recipient is unknown.
Miller said that Wetter was a "powerful example" for fellow service members and thanked him for using his training to protect his fellow Americans.
Wetter will be presented with the medal Thursday at 5 p.m. at Camp Pendleton's.