Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Boscobel police find father, son dead in 'apparent' murder-suicide

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 4

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WKOW) — Boscobel police report a father and son are dead after an apparent murder suicide. 

Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick said officers were sent to a home in the city around 7 a.m. where to people believe to have died. 

At the home, officers found a 58-year-old man and a 32-year old man, who were later determined to be father and son. McCullick said both men died after being shot. 

McCullick calls the incident isolated and said there is no threat to the community. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be provided once it is complete. 

