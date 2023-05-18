Boscobel police find father, son dead in 'apparent' murder-suicide

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WKOW) — Boscobel police report a father and son are dead after an apparent murder suicide.
Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick said officers were sent to a home in the city around 7 a.m. where to people believe to have died.
At the home, officers found a 58-year-old man and a 32-year old man, who were later determined to be father and son. McCullick said both men died after being shot.
McCullick calls the incident isolated and said there is no threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing and more information may be provided once it is complete.