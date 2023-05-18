Boscobel police identify father, son who died in 'apparent' murder-suicide

UPDATE (WKOW) — Officials have identified the father and son who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Boscobel Wednesday night.
The father has been identified as 58-year-old Russell Mezera and the son, 32-year-old Christopher Mezera.
According to Chief Jaden McCullick, Christopher and Russell were seated in an enclosed porch and at some point during the night, Christopher fired two rounds at Russell, striking him twice in the chest. Christopher then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.
While the motive for this incident remains unknown at this time, investigators believe alcohol was a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released if they become available.
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WKOW) — Boscobel police report a father and son are dead after an apparent murder suicide.
Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick said officers were sent to a home in the city around 7 a.m. where people were believed to have died.
At the home, officers found a 58-year-old man and a 32-year old man, who were later determined to be father and son. McCullick said both men died after being shot.
McCullick calls the incident isolated and said there is no threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing and more information may be provided once it is complete.