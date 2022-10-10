Both backlash and praise for new Madison police monitor after controversial resignation

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time ever, Madison's Police Department (MPD) will soon be under direct supervision of a civilian-appointed independent monitor, John Tate II.
The position is meant to strengthen relationships between the police department and the public. Tate's appointment Monday ends a search by the Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) that has lasted more than a year.
"I'm very confident in fact that our candidate will do a great job at being that bridge builder between the community and the police department," PCOB member Ankita Bharadwaj said.
In his role, Tate will be responsible to act as a liaison between the community and the department, investigate wrong-doing, give advice to police officials and the police chief and file reports on use of force.
However, not everyone is as happy about Tate's appointment, especially since he was just under fire for a controversial decision he made as the Wisconsin Parole Commission's chair. Tate paroled a convicted murderer who had only served about 25 years of an 80-year sentence.
Tate resigned after pressure from the governor to overturn the parole decision.
Fond Du Lac County District Attorney and Wisconsin Attorney General candidate Eric Toney says Tate's appointment is "appalling."
"He has no business in any oversight role in the criminal justice system anywhere," Toney said. "When these murderers have been released, they're stealing justice from families across Wisconsin. And that is unconscionable, and it is shameful."
However, PCOB member Bharadwaj calls the criticism racially motivated.
"How many times have you ever asked that question around White people and specifically White men in our community when they undergo some problem?" Bharadwaj said. "But whenever it's a person of color, we do see such narratives."
Tate is set to start his job as independent monitor on December 5 with a salary of $125,000, pending approval from the Madison Common Council.
27 News reached out to Tate and the Madison Police Department for comment but hasn't received a response.