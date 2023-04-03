Both suspects in deadly Tree Lane shooting claim victim was drawing weapon

MADISON (WKOW) — Two men charged in the shooting death of another man on Madison's west side Thursday say the victim was also armed when the shooting took place.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court formally charges Charles Washington White and Jarvyous Davis for the deadly shooting at an apartment complex parking lot on Tree Lane.

Washington White is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis is charged with harboring or aiding a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.

The complaint states both men, who are brothers, were in the apartment building when they saw a man Davis knows getting out of a car in the parking lot. Surveillance video shows that as the victim went to the trunk of the car, he put a gun in his waistband.

Davis claimed to know the victim because of relationships they had with the same woman. Washington White claimed he did not know the victim.

The complaint states the two went outside into the parking lot, and the victim began approaching them. That's when the complaint alleges Washington White fired a gun at the victim several times.

An autopsy shows the victim died from several gunshot wounds.

Washington White and Davis then drove away with a family member to Sun Prairie.

During interviews with police after being arrested, both men said the victim "began to draw his firearm," then Washington White shot him, according to the complaint.

Detectives said surveillance video showed the victim placed a firearm in his waistband area, but his hands appeared to be empty shortly before the shooting.

Davis admitted to hiding the gun at a Sun Prairie home, which was later recovered by police.

Both men are previously convicted felons who cannot have firearms.

In court Monday, Washington White was given a $1 million cash bond while Davis was given a $50,000 cash bond. If either posts bond, they cannot have contact with each other or the victim's family.