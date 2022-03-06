Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser raises thousands of dollars for colon cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Patients and loved ones tried their luck at getting a strike to raise money for colon cancer research in bowling alleys across Wisconsin Sunday.
This was in honor of UW Health's 21st annual Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser.
"Events like this help raise awareness for colon cancer screening, but also raise money for colon cancer research," Dr. Sam Lubner with UW Health said.
According to Lubner, colon cancer is a very common and prevalent type of cancer. For this reason, it is good to get screened early on. He hopes events like Sunday's inspire people to get make appointments and bring loved ones together.
"As a colon cancer doctor, this is a chance for me to see patients and families who I've worked with over the last few years and get a chance to share a moment outside of the hospital with them," Lubner said.
Already, Lubner said the fundraiser has raised over $40,000 for colon cancer research thanks to the generous donations of participants.