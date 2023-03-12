Bowlin' for Colons raises money for and awareness about colon cancer

MADISON (WKOW) — Bowling alleys across Wisconsin were filled with players striking out for a good cause Sunday. It was all part of UW Health’s annual Bowlin’ for Colons Fundraiser.
The goal was to support research for and raise awareness about colon cancer.
“Raising awareness about colon cancer, raising awareness about prevention methods, and having an understanding across the community about how these cancers are important, but also what we're doing at the Carbone Cancer Center to improve the treatment,” Dr. Jeremy Kratz, an oncologist at UW Health’s Carbone Cancer Center said.
Kratz said money raised through Bowlin’ for Colons allows him to provide patients opportunities to take part in new and improved clinical trials and treatments. For those battling cancer, he said this can make all the difference.
“Our patients are so brave, and all the treatments they go through–just all their investments. Those on trials, those not on trials, like so many people invest so much in their cancer treatments. We're here to celebrate them,” Kratz said.
Bowlin’ for Colons has been going strong for 22 years and has raised over $1 million.
If you weren't able to make it out to the Bowlin' for Colons fundraiser, but would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.