Boy drowns Saturday in Jefferson County, body found Sunday morning

TOWN OF SULLIVAN (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy drowned Saturday. In the search efforts, the teenager's body was recovered Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 7 p.m. Saturday about a swimmer who went under the water and couldn't be found in the swimming pond at Nature's Villa at N2899 Roger Road in the Town of Sullivan.
Jefferson County Fire and Rescue, Western Lake EMS, Rome Fire, Sullivan Fire, Ixonia Fire, Helenville Fire, Jefferson Fire, Fort Atkinson Fire, Lake Mills Fire, Whitewater Fire, Watertown Fire, Lebanon Fire and Beaver Dam Fire Departments were sent to the scene.
Responders searched until 9:35 p.m., but could not find the boy Saturday night and stopped searching once it became dark.
According to the sheriff's office, the dive team continued the search at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources using an underwater submersible drone with a camera and sonar.
Officials reported at 8:33 a.m. the 14-year-old boy's body was found.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any more information at this time.