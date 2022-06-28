Boy Scouts recount being on train during derailment in Missouri

(WBAY) -- Some Boy Scouts from Appleton were on the Amtrak train that hit a dump truck and derailed Monday and now, they're sharing their experiences.
Isaac Berken and Owen Tierney spoke with WBAY-TV. The two were sitting next to each other on the last train car. Berken says he felt a jolt.
“My first thought is, it must be some sort of turbulence because we had turbulence in the past or ‘train-bulance,’ and it was more than normal, so I took hold of the seat to support myself and I was like something is wrong,” Berken said.
Tierney was sleeping at the time. He thinks the impact of the train hitting the truck woke him up.
He says he felt the train shake, then start to fall. The scouts checked on each other and others, then tried to get out.
"Within a minute we had scouts trying to find the emergency window. They pushed it open and then one by one we started having people crawl out of there. And then, by the time I got to the top, technically the side but right on top of the train, I saw all the train cars that were gone and that's when I realized, like, holy cow, that's actually what happened," Tierney said.
The teens then walked car to car, checking on other people as they went to the front of the train.
Sixteen of the Boy Scouts were on the train, along with eight leaders. Two of the leaders were still in the hospital Tuesday. Everyone else hopped on a chartered plane for Green Bay, which arrived at Austin Straubel Airport Tuesday night.