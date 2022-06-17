Boy shoots BB gun at sliding glass door, other juvenile

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison boy is in trouble after shooting out a sliding glass door with a BB gun, according to the Madison Police Department.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said officers were called to Northridge Terrace at about 7:30 p.m. for reports of someone on a balcony or patio holding what appeared to be a long gun.
The caller said he heard a "pop" and then saw his sliding glass door was shattered.
When MPD officers arrived they learned that the projectiles fired were most likely from a BB or pellet gun.
Officers located the boy and his mother in their apartment. They discovered the boy was shooting a BB gun from his balcony. He shot his neighbors sliding glass door and another juvenile while they were playing in the area. That child was not seriously hurt.
2 BB guns and BBs were found at the apartment and taken as evidence by police.
MPD said the boy was remorseful and he was issued a juvenile restorative justice referral and was then left in the care of his guardian.