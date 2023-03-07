 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts Madison Shamrock Shuffle

  • Updated
  • 0
Shamrock Shuffle

MADISON (WKOW) — This weekend, downtown Madison will be flooded with a sea of green.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is hosting its annual Shamrock Shuffle event on Saturday morning.

The timed 5k/10k run and 5k walk raises thousands of dollars every year for the organization. Since it started, it's raised more than $430,000 for essential programs and activities.

Winners in each age category for each timed race will receive a commemorative winners medal. The community is invited to join virtually, too.

Registration is at 7 a.m. and runners will line up at 7:40 a.m.

There's still time to register on the BGCDC's website.

They're also in need of volunteers, and anyone interested can sign up at the same link. 

Tags

Recommended for you