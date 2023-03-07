Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosts Madison Shamrock Shuffle

MADISON (WKOW) — This weekend, downtown Madison will be flooded with a sea of green.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is hosting its annual Shamrock Shuffle event on Saturday morning.
The timed 5k/10k run and 5k walk raises thousands of dollars every year for the organization. Since it started, it's raised more than $430,000 for essential programs and activities.
Winners in each age category for each timed race will receive a commemorative winners medal. The community is invited to join virtually, too.
Registration is at 7 a.m. and runners will line up at 7:40 a.m.
There's still time to register on the BGCDC's website.
They're also in need of volunteers, and anyone interested can sign up at the same link.