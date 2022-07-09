Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo/Sauk County warns of donation scam

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of West Central WI - Baraboo/ Sauk County is warning people of a scam where impersonators are asking for donations and offering cookies in return.
They say in a Facebook post that they've received reports of a scam where someone not associated with their organization is asking for donations for the Club at local supermarkets.
The Club says these types of scams happen often, but they ask say that you shouldn't let "these individuals take away from your giving spirit."
"Our Boys & Girls Club NEEDS YOU!" the post states.
The Club says there are a few questions you can ask to avoid being scammed.
- Is the person in Boys & Girls Club or professional attire? Members usually wear Club logo shirts or professional attire to fundraising events.
- Is there any promotional or marketing materials available? If donations are being requested, there is usually a banner, brochure, information packet or some professionally made marketing material available.
- Is the request at an event where other non-profits are located? If not, is there a special event going on that's associated with the business, such as share nights, business sponsored promotions or program launches or a brat fry? Though it's not impossible, the Club is almost never outside a business asking for cash donations without another event nearby.
- Did you see anything on the Club's social media saying they will be there? The Club says they want to see you when they go somewhere, so there will usually be a post about it.
If you are ever in doubt, the Club says to use your best judgement.
You can also send donations directly to the Club's headquarters in Tomah to PO Box 765, Tomah, WI 54660 with a letter or memo line of "Baraboo" to keep your money local. You can also stop in to the Club at the Civic Center, or make donations online at www.BGCWCW.org.