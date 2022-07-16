Boys & Girls Club of Dane County celebrates major milestone

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the last 20 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has been encouraging kids to get active through its "Move for Boys & Girls Club" campaign.
It all started with a simple idea for a bike ride and grew into the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
Saturday's morning kickoff event at McKee Farms Park featured tons of fun activities, including several bike rides, a 2-mile walk and yoga.
Organizers said they were hoping to raise $700,000. As of Saturday morning, they were only about $10,000 short.
"It's a big event for us, and we're trying to raise as much as we can for the kids in our clubs," said special events manager Genna Sticha. "It's going to go straight to the kids, so what they need and the resources they need at the clubs to support them."
The fun didn't stop there. On Saturday night, the organization hosted an evening concert event with Gladys Knight and put on a White Party, where everyone was encouraged to wear white.
According to organizers, the party sold out!