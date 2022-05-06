Boys & Girls Club of Dane County earns national recognition

MADISON (WKOW) — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is earning national recognition for its work for youth in the community.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of America recognized Dane County out of 5,000 clubs nationwide for the National Advocacy Innovation Award. Specifically, the award is for the work done to place a statue of Vel Phillips outside the Wisconsin State Capitol and build McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.
Local businesses, philanthropists, donors, volunteers and even Gov. Tony Evers attended the BCGA National Conference where Boys & Girls Club of Dane County accepted its award.
Evers won an award himself, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America State Alliance Champion Award.