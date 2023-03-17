BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Myles Herro sinks FT with no time left to send Whitnall past La Crosse Central

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Myles Herro was fouled behind the 3-point line at the buzzer and made a walkoff free throw to lift Whitnall to a 53-52 win in a WIAA Division 2 State Boys Basketball semifinal Friday at the Kohl Center.
Myles Herro delivered in the clutch not just on the game-winning free throw, but the entire second half. He scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers. Herro made 7 of his 9 shots, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
Whitnall trailed 50-49 when Jack Lutz stole the ball and found Herro on the wing with under 50 seconds left and he sank it. La Crosse Central senior Bennett Fried knotted the game on a putback at 52-52 with 17 seconds left. Then Herro was fouled and sank the game-winning free throw with the red lights on, no time on the clock.
Whitnall advances to the Division 2 state title game to face Pewaukee, who are eyeing a 3-peat.
RELATED: BOYS STATE BASKETBALL: Milan Momcilovic, Pewaukee three-peat quest survives in narrow win over Nicolet
Herro was the only player in double figures, but his older brother Austin added nine points and eight rebounds.
Bennett Fried came to life in the second half for the Riverhawks, particularly down the stretch finishing two and-one layups to bring La Crosse Central back. Fried finished with 17 points and Frankie Wilk added 15 for the Riverhawks.
The Whitnall Falcons led 23-20 at halftime over La Crosse Central at halftime in a WIAA Division 2 Boys State Basketball semifinal on Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Whitnall starts two of Tyler Herro (Miami Heat NBA guard) Austin and Myles. Austin Herro had four points and seven rebounds in the first half while Myles hit two three-pointers.
La Crosse Central were trailing by eight points but closed the gap to three at halftime.
Whitnall is now 25-3, while La Crosse Central's season comes to an end with a 23-6 record.