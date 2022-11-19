Brace yourself - coldest night, thus far, is expected

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The coldest air of the season, so far, is going to be overhead Saturday night. Lows are going to easily slip into the single digits and wind chills will be just below zero. The cold doesn't last long though, so don't worry.
Most will slip into the mid to upper single digits tonight, if we gradually clear. If the clouds are quick to clear, we may see low to mid single digits for most. Northwesterly winds along with the clearing conditions will allow for wind chill values to slip just below zero. By Sunday morning, southwesterly winds take over.
They'll remain breezy but those southwesterly winds will put in work and warm us into the 30s Sunday, upper 30s by Monday and 40s by Tuesday. We'll stay in the 40s through Thanksgiving with a possible cool down, or warm up, after that (it's too early too tell).
We are tracking the chance for light, mixed precip showers on Thanksgiving but they shouldn't greatly impact your day.