Bracing for our next snow storm

The weekend is coming to an end and so are our warm temperatures. While we'll squeeze out one or so more days of warmer temperatures, our eyes are already looking ahead to next week. A large system is expected to move through the Midwest and Plains bringing the threat for snow, rain, a mix of both as well as ice.
Temperatures will climb back into the upper 30s/low 40s not only Sunday but Monday as well. Sunday we'll stay generally quiet with increasing cloud cover ahead of a chance for light flurries overnight into Monday. Sunday will be breezy as well.
We'll see light snow chances Monday and Tuesday before the next system starts to move off the Rockies and head east.
Starting Tuesday night through Thursday night, this low will move through the Plains and Midwest. As of now, it looks like southern Wisconsin will stay on the warmer side of things until Thursday which means there's a threat for a wintry mix as well as ice on Wednesday.
The low will then move northeast and cooler air will take back over turning any liquid over to snow starting Thursday.
