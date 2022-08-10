Brad Pfaff wins Democratic nomination in 3rd Congressional district, to face Van Orden in November

MADISON (WKOW) -- The November matchup in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is all set after Tuesday's primary.
Brad Pfaff emerged from a four-candidate field to win the Democratic nomination. He topped Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath and Mark Neumann. The race was called for Pfaff just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Pfaff will face Republican Derrick Van Orden in November.
"Make no mistake, this election will be one of the most important of our lifetime," Pfaff said in a statement. "Derrick presents a clear and present danger to democracy and has proven time and time again that he lacks the temperament, character, or the judgment to be in Congress. Whether it was participating in the Capitol insurrection on January 6th, being placed on probation for taking a loaded gun into an airport, bragging about sexually harassing two female officers or berating a teenaged librarian aide because of a Gay Pride book display, Derrick is quite simply unfit to serve in Congress."
Van Orden was not challenged in the Republican primary. He targeted Pfaff in a statement sent Tuesday night. "My opponent Brad Pfaff has never had a job outside of politics and enthusiastically supports President Biden and Pelosi’s radical policies and spending that are destroying America in real time," Van Orden said in the statement. "Wisconsinites have had enough. They want new leadership, someone who is not a career politician and will be a strong leader in these hard times. It is time to change who we are sending to DC."
Pfaff and Van Orden are aiming to win the seat held by longtime Congressman Ron Kind, who is retiring after holding the seat for more than 25 years. Kind narrowly beat Van Orden in 2020.