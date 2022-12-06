Braelon Allen indicates he'll stay with Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Although a number of Wisconsin Badgers are entering the transfer portal, one key player signals he plans to return to the team.
Braelon Allen retweeted himself Tuesday, saying "Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger."
Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger. https://t.co/icFKmN7q3Y— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 6, 2022
Allen also posted on Instagram with a reference to a tweet indicating he was transferring to Michigan next season. In addition, the Instagram post included a picture of Head Coach Luke Fickell.
Allen, currently a Sophomore, is a key running back for the Badgers. He's amassed 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Several other notable Badgers entered the transfer portal this week, including star quarterback Graham Mertz and running back Isaac Guerendo.