Brandon Taylor returns to WKOW as an Evening Anchor

MADISON (WKOW) — A familiar face is joining the evening team at 27 News.
Brandon Taylor has been named Evening News Anchor at WKOW, and he will join Amber and the rest of the evening team every weeknight.
"We’re thrilled to find someone with such broad experience and talent, and we’re confident Brandon will quickly earn the trust of our viewers," said Anna Engelhart, WKOW's general manager.
Taylor is an award-winning journalist who has been an anchor and reporter for over a decade, and some WKOW viewers may remember he anchored 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin from 2014 to 2018.
"Taylor is excited to move back to Wisconsin and we can’t wait to bring him back. He will be an excellent addition to our news team, our television station, and our community,” Engelhart said.
For the past five years, Taylor has been anchoring at WLTX in Columbia South Carolina. Taylor also expresses excitement at returning to Madison.
"I'm delighted to join the talented WKOW team and to be moving back to Madison,” Taylor said. “I’m thrilled to once again serve southern Wisconsin, and I look forward to reconnecting with this community that feels like home.”
Taylor begins his on-air duties in April.
In addition to bringing in a new but familiar face, WKOW has also expanded our evening anchor team.
Lance Veeser is now using the skills he honed as WKOW's former Sports Director behind the news desk and Sara Maslar-Donar has moved from the 11 a.m. show to the evenings, too.
"It's a testament to the quality and versatility of our staff that we are able to have both Lance and Sara join our expanding six-person evening news team.” said Dani Maxwell, News Director of WKOW. “We’re excited for our audience to see these familiar faces in a new role, and we know Lance and Sara will continue to bring exceptional coverage and their unique voices to our newscasts.”