Brat Fest at risk of 'scaling down' due to lack of volunteers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 40th Brat Fest is quickly approaching, but an event organizer says that the event is at risk of scaling down due to a lack of volunteers.
Each year, Brat Fest depends on nearly 5,000 volunteers, with over 16,446 volunteer hours. Currently, Brat Fest only has around 1,400 volunteers, which is 1,600 short of the minimum they need to run the event.
Help is needed for all aspects of the event, from grilling to running registers to setting everything up.
Tim Metcalfe, an organizer for the event, said it's been a challenge to get enough volunteers to bring the event back like it was in 2019, with 2020 being cancelled and 2021 being digital.
"Our prime days that we're looking for help right now is Friday," Metcalfe said. "We're really struggling on Friday, which is our first day, May 27."
And it's not just the event that they need help with. They also need help setting it up.
"It takes us about a week to set everything up at Brat Fest," Metcalfe said. "So we're looking for probably 50 people every day just to, you know, put up banners and set up tables and chairs and all those things."
When asked about what a scaled down Brat Fest may look like, Metcalfe said they were still deciding how that may look. He said that they may have to re-deploy volunteers from attractions like the kids and sports zones to cook and wrap brats, or even reduce the hours the event runs.
Metcalfe said the event itself is "just plain fun," even for volunteers, especially with perks like a free commemorative Brat Fest t-shirt, brat, and scoop of ice cream. But more than that, "you get to watch the community."
"It's the first day of summer," he said. "This is the first day that a lot of families have been just together and out of the house, and especially coming through a pandemic. This is really the first time we've gathered as a community and a long time and you get to witness that."
Brat Fest also allows nonprofit organizations can sign up if they are a 501c3 nonprofits. Once approved, all volunteers within that organization will make $8 an hour to go toward their nonprofit.
"We're hoping that, you know, one last push, one more week, and we can gain volunteers that we that we need," Metcalfe said.
If you would like to help, you can sign up to volunteer on Brat Fest's website.