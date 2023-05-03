Brat Fest makes all call for volunteers

MADISON (WKOW) — It takes a lot of hands to pull off the world's largest Brat Fest, right here in Madison.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center turns into a place full of food a fun, all with the goal of supporting local non-profits.
To make this year's free and family-friendly "unofficial kickoff of summer" event as successful as previous ones, Brat Fest organizers are looking for people willing to volunteer. And, organizers say volunteers help them accomplish one of their goals.
"The volunteers are the reason we have been able to donate over $2.3 million to local non-profits since 1983," festival organizer Tim Metcalfe said.
This happens because with each hour a volunteer works at the festival, $10 goes toward a charity that each individual volunteer chooses.
Volunteers help set up, tear down, cook and serve foods, provide event support and more. Information on available volunteer jobs and shift times are available on Brat Fest's website.