Brat Fest Pilsner celebrates 40th anniversary of event

MADISON (WKOW) — Brat Fest organizers are tapping into a new market ahead of the big event next month.
The Brat Fest Pilsner is now on sale at Metcalfe's Market locations in Madison.
Three local breweries came together to make the beer: Karben4, Ale Asylum and Capital Brewery.
The beer celebrates the 40th anniversary of Brat Fest.
"So it's great tasting, super smooth. It's a pilsner. So regardless of the temperature, if it's hot or cold, it's super smooth. So it's just a perfect addition to Brat Fest this year," Tim Metcalfe said.
$1 from each four pack sold will go towards the Brat Fest charity fund. The beer will be available while supplies last.