Brat Fest returns for its 41st year

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tasty Wisconsin staple made its return to Madison Friday.
Brat Fest is back for its 41st year.
The festivities kicked off at the Alliant Energy Center.
The event is sponsored by Metcalfe's Market. Owner Tim Metcalfe says it's great to be back and providing for the community.
"We raised about $2.4 million since it started. This is our 41st year, we got about 3,000 volunteers 100 different charities and some great news and a lot of fun family fun."
Brat Fest runs through Sunday and there are a lot of festivities planned, including live music, a kids zone and fireworks. You can find more information by clicking here.