Brave souls participate in Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Several brave souls earned some bragging rights at the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw at Marion Park in Prairie Du Sac Saturday.
There, both children and adults competed to see who could throw chips of dried cow manure the farthest.
Oregon native Lathan Hawkins participated for the first time.
"You throw it like a frisbee, and if you have the longest throw in your age group by the time it ends, you will get a prize," Hawkins said.
Hawkins added that he wasn't afraid to touch the cow chips.
"It's dry and it doesn't smell," Hawkins said. "So, it's fine to pick up."
Each contestant got to throw two chips and the one that went the farthest counted.
"Its fun to do, and it's easy," Hawkins said.
Legend has it licking your hands beforehand makes for a better throw.
The tradition has been going strong since 1975.