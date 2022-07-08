Break-in suspect found naked on Highway 67

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A homeowner's worst nightmare came true when a couple woke up to find two men in their home.
Investigators say on June 29, 2022, William Hoefle, 48, of Freeport, Illinois, and Archie Saros, 25, of Hayward, Wisconsin, broke into a home just outside the Town of Clinton.
Investigators said Hoefle took a shower inside the home while Saros made them coffee in the kitchen.
According to the criminal complaint, the homeowners woke up to a loud noise in their kitchen. When the woman walked down the stairs, she saw Saros standing at the bottom of the stairwell.
Her husband came down and held him at gunpoint.
The couple said they heard the shower running and when they opened the bathroom door, they found Hoefle inside. They then asked him what he was doing, and he replied, "I'll be out in a minute."
The complaint alleged Hoefle left the bathroom wearing just a towel and was also held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.
The two men are accused of running away from deputies.
Saros was arrested on the side of highway 67 a short time later, and Hoefle was found naked the next day, hiding in a culvert less than two miles from the home.
Hoefle and Saros are both charged with felony burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor charges of theft and damage to property. Saros claimed Hoefle told him they were going into a friend’s house and he did not know they were breaking into a home.
The felony burglary charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a $50,000 fine, or both.
The felony burglary charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, a $50,000 fine, or both.
Hoefle's bond was set at $100. He is prohibited from any contact with the homeowners, must maintain absolute sobriety and take all mental health prescriptions.
27 News did reach out to the homeowners for comment, but they declined.