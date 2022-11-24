'Break the tradition': Delta Beer Lab offers a free meal and welcoming environment to anyone looking for a place to spend their holiday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local brewery is taking a new approach to celebrating Thanksgiving. Delta Beer Lab held its fourth annual Delta-giving, an open invite for good drinks and a free, warm meal.
Delta owner Tim "Pio" Piotrowski was inspired by a bar in northeast Minneapolis that gave him a place to celebrate when he didn't feel comfortable going home for the holidays. He wanted to carry this feeling into his own business.
"I've been brewing professionally for about 13 years," Piotrowski said. "And at a point in my career, it was time to set off and do my own thing and do things a little differently than normal businesses or normal breweries operate."
Rather than spending most of your holiday cooking or missing out on quality time with the people you love, Delta offered a calm, safe space for Thanksgiving dinner.
"When I was growing up in Minnesota, I always was allowed to go to a family Thanksgiving in central Wisconsin," Piotrowski said. "But, with the way politics work, and the state of our society from time to time, I didn't feel comfortable going home."
He found a gay bar near him that offered a Thanksgiving dinner similar to the one he does now, and he knew it was the right place for him.
"It was a place where I could go and be in community. But the community, the family that I chose," Piotrowski said.
When Delta was officially opening, Piotrowski says one of the first things the team decided was that it would be a safe space for anyone.
"We're going to create a space that people could go, if they couldn't go home, if they didn't want to go home, or if they didn't want to cook," Piotrowski said. "We don't really care why you want to join the community today. We want you to have a safe space to go and feel the joy of the holiday."
"It took a lot of the pressure off," Nea Ellis, a friend of Pio's said. "We get to actually spend time together instead of worrying about who's cooking and what time to eat and what are we wearing. We're just hanging out. It's great."
Nea Ellis and her family came to support Pio. She says it took a few conversations to decide to come to Delta on Thanksgiving. Though they had a traditional Thanksgiving still planned, they're happy they got to experience the holiday the Delta way.
"I would say break the tradition," Ellis said. "Sometimes that is when family can really come together and be family."
Delta says in years past they've had around 50 to 60 people sign up for their Thanksgiving feast. This year they had more than 90.