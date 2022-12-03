Breakfast with Santa celebrates helping food pantries for nearly two decades

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's North Side Business Association welcomed crowds to their 18th annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday.
For just eight dollars per adult and five dollars per kid, families were able to enjoy pancakes, bacon, coffee and juice -- and meet Santa -- for a good cause. Money raised goes to food pantries on Madison's north side.
Steve Nelson, a member of the Madison North Side Business Association, has been involved since the very beginning nearly two decades ago. He said it's a wonderful event they hope to continue.
"We hope to do it for me for another 18 years," Nelson said.
Nelson said the pandemic cancelled their Breakfast with Santa the past two years, so this year was a welcome return.
"We weren't sure what kind of response we would get this year and we're very happy to see a positive response," Nelson said.
Over the years, the North Side Business Association has raised over $50,000 for food pantries.
Nelson said their efforts would not be possible without the countless people who donate food and their time to make it happen.