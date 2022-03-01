Breaking down 26 recommendations made in Gableman report to improve Wisconsin elections

MADISON (WKOW) — Mike Gableman has completed his investigation into the November 2020 election.
Tuesday morning, Gableman released his report and presented his findings in front of a Wisconsin Assembly election committee.
According to the report, Gableman's findings are broken into two categories: those facilitating transparency and those facilitating political accountability. He also makes direct recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks.
It's of note that Gableman claims the investigation is incomplete because "the Office of the Special Counsel has received little to no cooperation in its investigation from the government officials and others that were responsible for conducting the election." In Appendix I of the report, he goes into specific entities that didn't participate, including WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.
His recommendations are listed below. Click here for the full report.
Legislative Recommendations to Serve Transparency
1. Eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission: The report claims that eliminating the WEC would "help clarify the constitutional and statutory authority of popularly elected officials and the voters in handling election matters." It suggests the committee's budget could go to municipal and county clerk operations and its functions could be handled by the Secretary of State, clerks or by "some other structure."
2. Eliminate or reduce fees for voter registration data: The report alleges voter registration information is sold by the WEC for $12,500. Gableman wants the fee to be eliminated or reduced so all citizens can access it.
3. Maintain a single statewide voter registration database, make it publicly available and secure: According to Gableman, Wisconsin has "several competing sets of interlocking databases and access systems" which cause problems for clerks and the WEC. Gableman claims a publicly available system would "facilitate data quality and transparency with no cost to voter privacy."
4. Set up an office to engage in auditing and oversight of elections: Gableman suggests the Legislature set up an office that "undertakes periodic and random auditing of elections in various jurisdictions and delivering those results to the Legislature" and appropriate funds to the Attorney General to engage in election investigations.
5. Standardize a process for post-election contest: Gableman calls contested elections as "inevitable" and encourages the legislature to consider "remedies" for losers of elections to audit as well as injunctive relief to during investigations.
6. Prohibit certain contractual terms in government contracts: Specifically, the report suggests limiting the release of sensitive voter data by vendors, terms that block governmental entities from obtaining or releasing data. He also suggests not contracting with entities that "do not timely respond" to requests for information.
7. Minimize pre-voting: Gableman expresses concern on oversight of counting absentee ballots, calling the oversight "impossible" with widespread use of the voting option. His solution is to prioritize traditional voting.
8. Encourage in-house technical support: Gableman said clerks his office spoke with throughout the investigation do not have the technical ability to service voting machines. He suggests the Legislature consider funding a program to bring experts in-house and consider a single, statewide voting machine system.
9. Exit the Electronic Registration Information Center: Gableman claims Wisconsin pays "six figures per year" for this group to clean up voter rolls with "little to no benefit from it." He claims the contract "ties the hands of election officials in numerous ways."
Legislative Recommendations to Serve Political Accountability
1. Provide a method in law for private challenge to Wisconsin voter roles: Gableman alleges there is no clear way for individuals to fix voter roll issues through the state court and encourages the Assembly to consider "various legal methods" to change this.
2. Locate certification of presidential electors in a politically accountable body: The report said "to ensure widespread bipartisan confidence in the system, state law should explicitly authorize the contingent creation by campaigns of alternative slates of electors, and could consider penalties for certain actions of those alternates if results are not contested."
3. Provide a method for pre and post-certification challenges to presidential elections: The report suggests formalizing this crucial election process may establish administrative or legal rights, or establish to raise decertification procedures.
4. Prohibit outside funding and staff in elections administration: The report alleges this is the recommendation of clerks. He claims Wisconsin is "suspicious of private entities engaging in governmental activity," and clerks offices should be funded by the state or federal entities.
Recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission
1. Comply with Legislative Audit Bureau recommendations: Specifically the report suggests to widely publicize "statutorily required administrative rules prescribing the contents of training that municipal clerks provide to special voting deputies and election inspectors; eliminate all statutorily non-compliant guidance."
2. Enter into data-sharing agreement with Wisconsin Department of Transportation: The report suggests an agreement including provisions about verifying voter information, establishing a system to review and update the agreement, and comply with statues by working with WisDOT for electronic signatures for those who register to vote online.
3. Enter into data-sharing agreement with Wisconsin Department of Health Services: According to the report, this agreement would help ensure the vulnerable aren't being exploited and to facilitate accurate voter roles.
4. Enter into data-sharing agreement with Wisconsin Department of Corrections: This agreement would be to ensure that only eligible voters are registered.
5. Provide additional training to clerks: Gableman suggests training clerks on voting machines, security, pre-election testing, training on reviewing election day forms and investigating issues, as well as training to ensure ballots are counted accurately in the face of a paper jam.
Recommendations for Clerks
1. Familiarize yourself with with your Wisconsin code authority: Gableman said clerks told his office they're under the impression WEC guidance is binding. He encourages clerks to review their authority "ahead of conflict."
2. Make independent assessments: This would come into play when WEC guidance is "contrary to law." Clerks would be legally responsible for their assessments.
3. Carefully review outside contracts: The report encourages avoiding contracts that don't "serve the public interest." And, when outside contracts do happen, Gableman suggests they are made entirely public.
4. Explicitly prohibit your staff from engaging in Get-out-the-Vote operations: Gableman calls the Get-out-the-Vote operations an inappropriate partisan activity, and not a duty of someone in a clerk's office.
5. Consider robust voter roll review in your jurisdiction
6. Maintain an exhaustive and clear list of election day personnel: According to the report, there are two classes of people on election day: election workers and the general public, nothing else.
7. Catalog all absentee ballots sent out and match these with ballots returned: According to Gableman, this would make it so people do not get more than one ballot.
8. Do not engage in ballot curing for absentee ballots missing requisite voter data: The report suggests rather than curing, make an effort to contact voters to remedy defects.