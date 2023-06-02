Breaking down our recent air quality alerts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though it may seem like there's been an uptick in air quality alerts issued for southern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it's not atypical. However, they can't say the same for long-term trends.
Smoke from wildfires in Canada prompted a series of air quality alerts for southern Wisconsin earlier in May through the beginning of June, a new round of air quality alerts have been issued. They started for smoke but now they're due to ozone levels.
Craig Czarnecki with the Wisconsin DNR says that air quality alerts due to poor ozone levels during the spring and early summer months aren't unusual. But longer trends have showed that there has been an increase in air quality alerts being issued during this time of year.
The Wisconsin DNR says that the recent trend of air quality alerts is similar to 2012, which was a hot year the entire country.
There have to be specific conditions for air quality alerts to be issued: hot temperatures and low wind speeds.
With temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, winds usually help mix the atmosphere so that particulates don't stay stagnant in one level. From the surface to the jetstream, winds are light; on Friday, the jetstream recorded speeds over Wisconsin at 20mph. The winds in the jetstream are normally between 80-140 mph.
The "stagnant air" has been reinforced by a series of high pressure systems that act like a bubble, keeping more active low pressure systems away from Wisconsin. Not only has the air been stagnant, but most of Wisconsin was rain free towards the end of May.
Air quality will improve if winds increase or a low pressure system moves through as well. Until then, especially if you are sensitive to poorer air, make sure that you're limiting your time and your pets' time outdoors.