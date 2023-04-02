Breaking fast: Afghan refugee turned entrepreneur

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bakht Muhammadi IS a father, a refugee and the new chef on the block.
He’s one of millions of Afghans who evacuated the country since 2021. Many were relocated to military bases, like Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, which housed the largest Afghan evacuee population in the United States -- more than 13,000 people.
Of those, over 850 Afghan refugees were resettled around Wisconsin with the help of organizations like Jewish Social Services (JSS). JSS assists refugees by finding housing, accessing social services and investing in their education.
For Bakht, that means getting the resources to actualize his catering business, Afghan Kabul Cuisine. He says he wants to bring a taste of Afghanistan to the community that he now calls home. JSS set him up with The Food Enterprise and Economic Development (FEED) Kitchens to provide him an accessible space to cook out of.
Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove, the executive director of JSS, is a close friend of Bakht Muhammadi and says she's proud to see how far he's come in his catering business.
"Refugees have revitalized communities across the USA, towns that were almost dying have been, all of a sudden, revitalized because of the presence of the entrepreneurial spirit," she said.
Zabihullah Sahibzada is also an Afghan refugee. He was placed in Madison last November and did not know anyone before moving here.
He heard of Afghan Kabul Cuisine from a WhatsApp group and was shocked. When he reached out, he says Bakht fed him like an Afghan guest and refused to let him pay.
Sahibzada says Bakht's catering business is a great opportunity for people to learn more about the current situation in Afghanistan.
Bakht says he can never thank the people who supported him enough. Food has connected him to so many, and his undeniable joy and ambition represent the resilience of the refugee community.