Breaking fast: new Muslims create Ramadan traditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- It is now the third week of Ramadan, which is the holiest month for Muslims. Those new to the faith say it's a chance to create new traditions.
Sedgwick Smith recalls moments before he realized he found himself in the teachings of Islam.
"I was in my car, and I was kind of looking at the sky," he said. "I was just trying to find and seek something that was greater than myself, and I actually sat back and said, 'I submit.'"
In Arabic, a Muslim means one who submits. That's why newcomers to the religion call themselves reverts.
A woman who reverted to Islam last year, and preferred to remain anonymous, said she uses the term because she felt like the values and morals of Islam were always in her.
Another woman, Casandra Swalehe, finds it hard to put it into words. She said it boils down to "God-consciousness."
According to the Institue of Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), Islam is the world's fastest-growing religion. Their research shows most reverts say they find answers in Islam to questions they were asking.
This resonates for the anonymous woman. She grew up Catholic and said she was always in fear, asking herself who she is supposed to pray to.
Swalehe recalls her past, travelling abroad on spiritual journeys, experimenting without boundaries and indulging in a hippie lifestyle.
"I was searching for something, and, sometimes, we can search for things in kind of the wrong places," she said.
She now says Islam gave her the discipline she was craving.
"It honestly felt like a cloak was being laid over me, like you've done all of this, now let's you take you to the next level," she said.
They each recall the moments they first embraced Islam and experienced their first fasts during Ramadan.
Smith said he joined a friend at the mosque and was humbled to see people sit on the floor and break their fast communally. The anonymous woman said she started last Ramadan getting a feel of the faith in practice. During the middle of the month, she decided to revert and finished off the month as a Muslim.
According to the ISPU, Muslims are America's most ethnically diverse faith community. That's what initially drew Smith to the faith. He said he first noticed the diversity of Muslims when he was working at Madison College and used to let people into the school's reflection space.
"I saw a lot of Muslim students there with so many different ethnicities," he said. "This is something that's like a shared commonality between these folks, people that you might not ever expect to talk to each other."
Latinas are one the faith's growing demographics. The anonymous woman identifies as Mexican from Zacatecas. She describes Islam as a rising faith there and is excited to visit one of three mosques in that area.
She said she resonates with Islam, as it aligns with her indigenous identity -- through things like daily prayers, respect for elders and being stewards of the earth. She reflects on colonization, recalling that her ancestors didn't get to choose their religion, but she can.
"I'm not afraid to call myself a Muslim because I really believe that my ancestors are looking down at me like, 'wow, I'm proud of you,'" she said.
Swalehe said Ramadan is an opportunity for her to create new family traditions. Her husband, Mohamed, was born in Tanzania. She said she's implemented a lot of East African Ramadan traditions and will continue to foster more. The couple says they've grown to love the community in Madison. Smith said he relates.
"Even at our house, we do the traditional things like have dates and water when we first break our fast, but then, there's a plethora of meals because we're not necessarily locked into one culture but many," he said.
Tuesday marks the last 10 days of Ramadan. During that period, there will be the Night of Power, which is the Islamic calendar's holiest night.