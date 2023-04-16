Breaking fast: UW Health workers reflect on fasting on the job

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ramadan is a time to gather with loved ones nightly to break fasts together. But not everyone has that privilege. For Muslims working strenuous jobs, it can be difficult to find time to eat or drink.
Dr. Rabab Nasim is a critical care fellow at UW Health and works in the Intensive Care Unit. She says it's challenging to fast on-the-job, especially when she works day coverage.
Another fellow, Dr. Ali Baltaji in nephrology, describes Ramadan as a "month-long bootcamp." He says it's challenging but appreciates the discipline it brings.
For Dr. Moniba Nazeef, a hematologist at UW Health, that resonates. Dr. Nazeef believes breaking your fast is supposed to be family time and says people who work at the hospital can feel "a bit isolated and somewhat disconnected."
Things only got worse during the pandemic. "Ramadan and Covid was something no one had ever experienced before," Dr. Nazeef says.
Dr. Nasim explains how the work only got harder and the shifts longer. She says she often resorted to breaking her fast quickly and then rushing back to work. Dr. Nazeef added that, "No one complained, or no one says, 'I'm not going to do this.' People were still working and had the same mindset to know the work they are doing is important."
This year, Dr. Nazeef advocated for more support. She worked with UW Health's Chief Diversity Officer Shiva Bidar-Sielaff to curate a newsletter about well-being initiatives for fasters.
Now, Muslim employees get time to break their fast, a space to pray and halal meals they can sign up for. Dr. Nazeef says it's been well-received. She thanked leadership for their support and Chaplain Andy Karlson who offered the chapel as an interfaith praying area.
Dr. Nasim and Dr. Baltaji both voluntarily help in coordinating ordering meals and setting up the grab-n-go options like dates, coffee, and granola bars. Muslim employees congregate for the sunset prayer inside the chapel room and then head over to the community room to quickly break their fast or stay and chit-chat over their pre-ordered hot meals.
Dr. Nazeef says, "It's not just about the food, but it's also about creating awareness." This year, Dr. Baltaji and Dr. Nasim say they've helped answer non-Muslim coworker's questions about fasting. Some have even joined in.
Arber Pirkuqi, a pharmacy technician who started at UW Health just six months ago, says he didn't know how many Muslims worked with him and was surprised to see employees from all departments coming together to break their fast. "They make me so happy because I feel like I'm home," Pirkuqi says.
Dr. Nasim says it's created a bond in the community. Over iftar, she discusses with her coworkers ways in which they celebrate Ramadan traditions in their families and cultures.
Dr. Nazeef emphasizes that fasting never means sacrificing their work. She adds, "We are physicians, we are providers, we are nurses, we are in healthcare, and we will continue to provide quality healthcare, along with what we practice in Ramadan."