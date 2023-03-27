Breaking fast: UW-Madison students find spiritual fulfillment and community

MADISON (WKOW) — It’s the first week of Ramadan – the holiest month for Muslims. For University of Wisconsin-Madison students, it’s a time to find spiritual fulfillment and community.
From sunrise to sunset, Muslims fast from eating, drinking, smoking, sexual activity and swearing. The fast can be even more difficult while adjusting to student life. Students share how early-morning classes, walks up Bascom Hill, and spending Freshman year without their families affect their experience.
For many, fasting goes beyond "just not eating or drinking." Weris Jama said many people talk about the physical aspects of Ramadan but often forget about the emotional effects it has on people. Jama shares she takes the opportunity to better herself and instill good habits that can carry on throughout her life.
"This month is just for you to have a stepping stone to continue to do that in other months," Awa Phatty adds.
The Muslim Students Association (MSA) at UW-Madison hosts "iftars," or a meal to break a fast after sunset in Ramadan. Students share how these dinners help provide a sense of community.
"If I didn't come here, I would have been eating alone in my apartment," Zaid Aman said.
Manal Mustafa explains how she befriended other Muslims at these events because back in her rural Green Co. hometown, the only Muslims were her and her family.
Two International students— Rolla, from Saudia Arabia, and Zai Zaini, from Malaysia— share how they thought it would be lonely celebrating Ramadan while studying abroad, but instead, were able to recreate traditions of communal meals while trying foods from other cultures they hadn't had before in their home countries.
Khizar Malik, an MSA board member, says the Thursday iftar event hosted over 200 people and that they will continue to host more throughout the month.
"Ramadan is about unity. So it's good to see that people come from all walks of life, and they come out in one spot to have food and positive dialogue over peace. It doesn't get any better than that," Malik said.
Ghaida Edreis calls for non-Muslims to join in on the festivities and show support. A list of MSA's iftar events is available on social media at the handle @msauwmadison.