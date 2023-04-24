BREAKING: Madison police investigating suspected homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd.
The suspect has not been identified.
MPD has identified Jose Duenas-Quinonez as a person of interest at this time.
He is 5'8" weighs 145 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information they're asking you to contact police.
********
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Police are responding to a shopping plaza off of Midvale Road near the Beltline.
Dane County dispatchers told 27 News officers were called there just after 4 p.m. Monday.
According to a 27 News crew on scene, the whole shopping center is closed down "for now."
This is a developing story.