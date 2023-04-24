 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Madison police investigating suspected homicide

Madison police at shopping center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd.

The suspect has not been identified.

MPD has identified Jose Duenas-Quinonez as a person of interest at this time.

He is 5'8" weighs 145 lbs. and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information they're asking you to contact police.

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Police are responding to a shopping plaza off of Midvale Road near the Beltline. 

Dane County dispatchers told 27 News officers were called there just after 4 p.m. Monday. 

According to a 27 News crew on scene, the whole shopping center is closed down "for now."

This is a developing story. 