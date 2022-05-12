BREAKING: Riley Berg sentenced to life in prison for murder of jogger in Blue Mounds

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who killed a jogger in Blue Mounds in January 2020 was sentenced to life in prison.
Riley Berg will not have a chance for parole until July 13, 2053.
Judge Josann Reynolds said potential release would only occur after Berg served thirty-three years for the January 2020 killing of Day, to include Berg's time in jail before sentencing.
Berg shot and killed Nicholas Day while Day was jogging in Blue Mounds. The Navy veteran's body was discovered on January 15, 2020 by a passerby. His death was originally thought to be a hit-and-run but was later ruled a homicide.
Berg did not speak at the sentencing and has offered no explanation for his random, fatal attack on Day.
Court records show Berg has had mental health issues at times in his life and regularly hunted the area where he killed Day.
Court records show Berg suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, but Reynolds says Berg was taking prescribed medication at the time of the killing.
Family members asked Reynolds to provide no opportunity for parole release for Berg, citing Berg killing a defenseless runner, whose death leaves behind a young daughter.
In exchange for Berg's previous plea of guilty, prosecutors Thursday asked for Berg's parole eligibility to begin after he served thirty years in prison.