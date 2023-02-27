Breese Stevens announces 3 more artists performing over the summer

MADISON (WKOW) — Breese Stevens Field announced several more artists coming to perform in Madison over the summer.
On Instagram, Breese Stevens announced Weezer, The Doobie Brothers and Bon Iver are all coming to perform.
Weezer is bringing its Indie Rock Road Trip to Madison on June 14. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
Next, The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary tour makes a stop at Breese Stevens on June 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
Finally, Bon Iver comes on August 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.