Breezy and Cooler Weekend Ahead

A high pressure is moving on in which will bring nicer conditions for the weekend... albeit, it'll be a cooler one. On the edge of the incoming high, strong winds along with snow showers will be possible which could lead to more snow squall warnings.
Strong wind gusts up to 40-45 miles per hour will be possible through Friday evening, which is why there's a wind advisory for most of southern Wisconsin through 10pm Friday. Winds, overall, will die down overnight but still remain breezy and out of the northwest for Saturday. Those northwesterly winds, though, will allow for our skies to clear.
Those windy conditions will be tossing around snow too, which could lead to times with lower visibilities. Some stronger snow showers may warrant a snow squall warning however, not everyone will see the possibility of a warning. Unlike the last time these warnings were issued... these snow showers will not be in a line as they move through.
Skies will be clearing throughout the day on Saturday and winds will remain breezy. By Sunday, skies will be more sunny and the winds will be dying down however, temperatures will be on the cooler side. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 30s with the coolest of the two days occurring on Sunday.