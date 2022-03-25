 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers Possible Into This Evening...

Look for scattered rain and snow showers, with some sleet at
times, become mainly snow showers into this evening.

Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible
across the area. Sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile, along
with wind gusts up to 50 MPH, are possible. There may be light,
slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during
this period.

These conditions may affect the evening commute. Those traveling
should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.

Breezy and Cooler Weekend Ahead

  • Updated
snow squall

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

A high pressure is moving on in which will bring nicer conditions for the weekend... albeit, it'll be a cooler one. On the edge of the incoming high, strong winds along with snow showers will be possible which could lead to more snow squall warnings.

Strong wind gusts up to 40-45 miles per hour will be possible through Friday evening, which is why there's a wind advisory for most of southern Wisconsin through 10pm Friday. Winds, overall, will die down overnight but still remain breezy and out of the northwest for Saturday. Those northwesterly winds, though, will allow for our skies to clear.

Those windy conditions will be tossing around snow too, which could lead to times with lower visibilities. Some stronger snow showers may warrant a snow squall warning however, not everyone will see the possibility of a warning. Unlike the last time these warnings were issued... these snow showers will not be in a line as they move through.

Skies will be clearing throughout the day on Saturday and winds will remain breezy. By Sunday, skies will be more sunny and the winds will be dying down however, temperatures will be on the cooler side. Both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 30s with the coolest of the two days occurring on Sunday.