Breezy and mild with rain developing today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today will be the warmest of the forecast as a strong weather system and trailing cold front moves in.
Areas of fog early with scattered rain showers developing late-morning or this afternoon with highs approaching 50° thanks to a wind out of the south gusting up to 30 mph. The system will exit early tonight as a light mix, with less than an inch possible for Madison and areas north and west.
Temps plummet on the back side of the cold front dropping to the low 20s tonight. Sunshine slowly increases Wednesday, but we stay cold with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills stuck in the teens with a breeze out of the west gusting up to 35 mph.
Highs in the mid 30s with sunshine Thursday and jump to the mid 40s Friday with partly sunny skies. A light wintry mix is possible Friday night as another cold front slides through. cooling us this weekend. A sun-cloud mix through the weekend with temps in the upper 20s Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday with another mix possible by Monday.