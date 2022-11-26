Breezy Saturday ahead of rain Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Clouds, winds and temperatures will all increase through Saturday. We'll begin with sunshine today and end with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the middle 50s this afternoon, and winds will gust up to 25-30 mph out of the southwest. Hold onto your hats at the Badger game this afternoon!
Tonight, we'll see lows in the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies. As we near sunrise, light rain will be possible for most of southern Wisconsin. The bulk of this system wants to stay to our southeast, and rainfall totals for our region will likely be less than a tenth of an inch. We'll try to warm near 40 as we dry out Sunday afternoon.
Monday will be calm before another system approaches us into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, we should start to see rain. Overnight, temperatures will likely dip below freezing, leading to the chance for rain to transition to a wintry mix and then into snow showers Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s to begin December.