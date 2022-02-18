Breezy Start to Weekend Which Will End Abnormally Warm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're nearing the end of February and for the second to last weekend, it'll start off breezy and cold with the threat for snow squalls and will end abnormally warm with 50s possible. It's that time of year that we start to enter the transition period between Winter and Spring.
A low pressure system is spinning to our north and is bringing windy conditions to nearly all of Wisconsin. Most of the state is sitting under a wind advisory that lasts, locally, until 4am on Saturday. Until then, expect gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour.
A band of snow will be moving southeast too. Coupled with the strong winds, snow squall warnings may be issued across parts of southern Wisconsin, which would be the first warnings this part of the state has seen ever. Timing for the snow: in the Madison area starting between 4:30-5pm and will continue southeast... pushing into the Milwaukee area around 6pm.
Should a warning be issued where you live, expect white out conditions along with poor road conditions for a brief amount of time. If you're on the road, pull over and wait it out. Weather radios along with phones will alert you if you're placed under a snow squall warning.
Saturday's weather conditions are calm but the wind is still persistent, this time out of the south. Those southerly winds will help push temperatures on Sunday into the low to mid 40s for most... but a few may break into the low 50s. Enjoy the warmth because as we kick off the final week of February, a wintry mix moves on in for Monday and Tuesday.