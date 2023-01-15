Breezy Sunday ahead of rain tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Winds will pick up out of the south and gust up to 30 mph through Sunday ahead of a hefty rain chance beginning late tonight.
We'll see a few more peeks of sunshine today as we warm into the upper 30s on this breezy Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s overnight as rain begins after midnight. Rain will stick with us on and off through Monday and Monday night as winds try to hang onto their strength. Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s for MLK Day. A brief wintry mix is possible into early Tuesday on the backside of this system, but most of--if not all--this precipitation will stay as rain.
The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry ahead of out next weather system. This one would affect us Wednesday night through Thursday night, and it brings a better chance for snow. There's still a chance, though, that this system could miss us or trend too warm. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts this week.