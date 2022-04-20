Breweries dealing with numerous challenges

(WKOW) -- Breweries are dealing with numerous challenges and some may not make it through the year.
The Brewers Association says more small and independent breweries are closing. The trade group says breweries are dealing with climbing costs, supply chain challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Large brewers have been challenged, too.
David Coors, the vice president of next generation beverages for Molson Coors, says they've dealt with a can shortage.
Coors says they're also constantly dealing with the changing tastes of their customers.
"It's one of those where the consumer is shifting their drinking preferences rapidly these days," Coors told 27 News. "So that consumer is evolving their flavor profiles and their products that they purchased. And so we said, well, we've got to meet the consumer where they're going.
Coors was at the Festival Foods on East Washington Avenue in Madison as his company rolls out its new Five Trail whiskey, which is now available in southern Wisconsin.