Breweries take partnership to the next level with Lake Louie christening

VERONA, Wis. (WKOW) – Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie Brewing joined forces a few years ago, but this weekend, they took their partnership to the next level.
On Saturday, they christened the pond outside Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona with water from Lake Louie in Arena.
"We realized over time that we were missing something," Kirby Nelson, the brew master at Wisconsin Brewing Company, said. "The heart and soul of Lake Louie is Lake Louie. We got a beautiful body of water here, but it doesn't have any water from Lake Louie. So today, we decided we have to change that."
The two brewing companies made the christening happen in a fun way.
"We had 30 people participate in a 36-mile relay from Lake Louie Brewery in Arena, WI, over to [Wisconsin Brewing Company], which is going to be Lake Louie two,” Nelson said.
Tom Porter, founder of Lake Louie Brewing, said the christening means a lot to him after more than 20 years in the industry.
"It's good. It's official now," Porter said.
Business aside, he said the christening was special because of what Lake Louie means to him.
"There's a pond on my property, hence the name Lake Louie. It was named after my Uncle Louie," Porter said.
Those participating in the 36-mile relay made a pit stop at Riley Tavern for the grand opening of its patio.
Then, after the christening at Wisconsin Brewing Company, there was a party for the Kentucky Derby.