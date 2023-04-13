Brewers announce 414 day flash sale

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This Afternoon... .The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm, breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha. * TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&