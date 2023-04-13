 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm,
breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather
conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Brewers announce 414 day flash sale

  Updated
  • 0
Brewers Baseball 2020

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With the day to celebrate all things Milwaukee coming up Friday, the Brewers are having a flash sale for tickets to an upcoming game. 

On April 14, the Brewers are selling tickets in select locations of American Family Field for $4.14. The sale goes on from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. 

“414 Day is the official celebration of all things Milwaukee and attending a Brewers game is a quintessential Milwaukee experience,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The flash sale tickets are for seats in the Terrace Level, Loge Outfield and Loge Bleacher seats for a game against the Detroit Tigers on April 24. That game is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. 

The tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. 

You can get tickets online, by calling 414-902-4000 or at the American Family Field Box Office. 

