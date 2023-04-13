Brewers announce 414 day flash sale

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — With the day to celebrate all things Milwaukee coming up Friday, the Brewers are having a flash sale for tickets to an upcoming game.
On April 14, the Brewers are selling tickets in select locations of American Family Field for $4.14. The sale goes on from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
“414 Day is the official celebration of all things Milwaukee and attending a Brewers game is a quintessential Milwaukee experience,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.
The flash sale tickets are for seats in the Terrace Level, Loge Outfield and Loge Bleacher seats for a game against the Detroit Tigers on April 24. That game is slated to start at 6:40 p.m.
The tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.
You can get tickets online, by calling 414-902-4000 or at the American Family Field Box Office.