Brewers fall to Cubs in season opener

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers' rally came up just short as they fell to the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in the season opener.
The Brewers took a 1-0 lead on a Lorenzo Cain groundout in the fourth inning. However, the Cubs responded with three runs in the fifth inning.
Milwaukee battled back to tie it up with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Willy Adames and Christian Yelich each drove in a run. Adames had two hits for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen and Rowdy Tellez also had two hits.
The Cubs answered again with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to regain a lead that they would not give up. Cain drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 5-4.
Corbin Burnes allowed 3 runs over 5.0 innings with 4 strikeouts. Aaron Ashby and Jake Cousins each allowed a run in relief.