Brewers selling 5,000 tickets for $5.63 in celebration of franchise record

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Brewers are celebrating Manager Craig Counsell tying the record for most managerial wins in franchise history by offering discounted tickets to fans.
With a win over the Washington Nationals, Counsell hit 563 managerial wins, tying a record set by Phil Garner. To celebrate, the Brewers are teaming up with Miller Lite to offer 5,000 tickets for $5.63 for the team's June 20-22 series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Its Counsell's eighth season with the Brewers, and only two managers have longer active tenures: the Guardians Terry Francona and the Rays Kevin Cash
The tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT, and are expected to sell quickly. You can buy them online at the Brewers website, on the phone at 800-933-7890, or in person at the American Family Field Box Office.