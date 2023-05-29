Brewers' stadium renovation funding debate continues

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- On a recent visit to Milwaukee, Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred pushed lawmakers to come to an agreement to fund stadium renovations at American Family Field. However, no agreement has been reached.

Governor Tony Evers proposed using $290 million in state funding to help renovate the ballpark. Republican leaders, such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have pushed back on that plan.

"I don't think it'd be close to that," Vos says of Evers' plan. "He wanted a one-time sum of almost $300 million. I think that's very unlikely that we're just going to write out a check, you know, without some kind of an investment from the team and from the locals. I do think the lease needs to be longer. You know, it was only a 13-year extension for $300 million. That's way richer than we did for the Bucks."

Vos says he believes local governments should be contributing to the repairs as well.

"We have a huge financial interest in keeping the team here statewide, which is why I hope we're able to put together a package that has resources from the team, resources from the state and resources from the local region where they get the most direct economic benefit," he said.

