Brewers' stadium renovation funding debate continues

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov