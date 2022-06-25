Briarpatch Youth Arts Festival raises awareness about Marsy's Law

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eight silhouettes were on display at the Briarpatch Youth Arts Festival Saturday to raise awareness about Marsy's Law in Wisconsin.
Marsy's law is an amendment to the Constitution that aims to give victims of domestic violence a voice. It's named after Marsalee Nicholas of California, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend. The law passed just two years ago.
The silhouettes each highlighted a different right included under Marsy's Law, such as the right to restitution and the right to be heard.
Nela Kalpic, Outreach Director for Marsy's Law Wisconsin, said she hoped the display educated people about the law and give them hope.
"Marcy's law amplifies voices of victims -- of all victims of domestic violence," Kalpic said. "Being here today, being here together just reminds everyone that there are so many people here in the community caring for you."
The Madison art festival was hosted by Briarpatch Youth Services, a non-profit organization that supports runaway, homeless and at-risk youth.
"It's a platform that we've provided to allow youth to come out and present their art form -- whether it be performance art, visual art, or they also have a platform that allows them to sell their pieces and 100% of the proceeds go to the youth," Ian Carter, Chief Development and Communications Officer for Briarpatch Youth Services said.
This year, the organization is also celebrating 51st anniversary of working in of the community.