Bridge damaged by crash with boom truck won't reopen until June, truck driver will front costs

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) says it will likely take until at least June to fix the bridge that was damaged by a collision with a boom truck on October 14. Meantime, residents in the area say they're dealing with headaches from the closure.
The bridge passes over I-90 and connects the Village of De Forest to the nearby Village of Windsor. Linda Degnan lives less than half a mile from the bridge that was damaged and is now cut off from her everyday routine.
"We have to cross the bridge in order to get to the dentist, to visit my son and his family, to get to my walking trail," Degnan said. "Almost every day I go across that bridge in normal circumstances."
Degnan says her half-mile stroll to Windsor is now a more than four-mile drive, with several turns and through neighborhoods.
"We go around on to Easy Street, from Easy Street, we turn up to Hickory Lane, and then we turn from Hickory Lane on to Cuba Valley Road, we come out right across the bridge there, and then we turn on to Windsor Road, in order to get into downtown Windsor," Degnan said. "We're going to be having to put up with this for a long time."
DOT officials declined an interview, but told 27 News that the agency had met with local officials and set up a timeline for repairs. A design for the bridge is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, with construction likely not to be completed until June 2023.
A DOT spokesperson also said the driver of the boom truck would likely have to front the repair costs.
"The process seeks indemnification from the at-fault motorist or the owner of the vehicle and works directly with the provider to negotiate a settlement for the repairs," the spokesperson said.
There's still no estimated cost for repairs.